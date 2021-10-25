Hertz has placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and plans to build an electric vehicle charging network.

According to the Associated Press, car rental business Hertz has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla electric automobiles by the end of 2022. In addition, the firm announced it would build its own electric vehicle charging network as part of its aim to expand the availability of electric vehicles in its rental fleet.

The Tesla Model 3, a midsize, newer model from the business co-founded by Elon Musk, is the focus of the ambitious purchase goal. According to the Associated Press, Hertz did not indicate how much it would pay for the massive stock of vehicles, but at a base price of around $40,000 for each Model 3, the rental firm will likely spend around $4 billion.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields said that Teslas are already arriving at Hertz locations and that consumers should be able to rent them starting in November. According to Fields, Hertz plans to put 3,000 chargers in 65 places around the country by the end of 2022. By the end of 2023, the company hopes to have hired another 4,000 people.

After emerging from bankruptcy protection in June, Fields wouldn’t reveal how much Hertz is spending, but he said say the company had the resources and a good balance sheet.

He wouldn’t specify how much the corporation is spending on the contract or whether it received a discount from Tesla for purchasing in volume. However, he stated that the Estero, Florida-based company aspires to dominate as a mobility company with North America’s largest electric car rental fleet.

According to Fields, electric vehicles have become mainstream vehicles, and the firm is beginning to witness more global demand and interest.

According to Fields, surveys reveal that over the last five years, customers have become more interested in driving and purchasing electric vehicles. “More people are willing to give it a shot,” he said. “It’s quite beautiful.” He added that the rental car company is in discussions with other automakers about purchasing more electric vehicles when new models become available.

Hertz withdrew from bankruptcy protection in June, and Fields, a former Ford Motor Company CEO, was chosen temporary CEO in October.

In May 2020, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection. It was one of the first large companies to succumb to the. This is a condensed version of the information.