Hertz claims to be purchasing 100,000 Teslas, while Elon Musk tweets that “no contract has been signed.”

According to the Associated Press, Hertz announced an order for 100,000 Tesla electric cars to add to its fleet last week, while Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that “no contract has been signed yet” between the firms.

In an email sent Tuesday in response to Musk’s tweet, Hertz stated that its plans have not changed.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has placed an initial order for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2022, and the firm is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across its global operations,” the company wrote in an email. “Tesla deliveries have begun, and consumer response to our mission to lead in electrification has exceeded our expectations.” The news of the deal sparked a surge in Tesla’s stock last week, pushing the company’s market worth beyond $1 trillion for the first time. An account called Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted about Tesla’s 8.5 percent increase and praised Musk shortly after the market closed Monday. “You’re welcome!” Musk replied hours later on Twitter. I’d like to clarify that if any of this is based on Hertz, no contract has been signed yet.” The deal’s financial details, such as how much Hertz could pay per car or the total amount, were not disclosed, though Musk noted in the same tweet response Monday that Hertz would not receive a discount.

“Because Tesla has significantly more demand than supply, we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as we would to consumers,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “The Hertz agreement has no bearing on our profitability.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Mark Fields, Hertz’s interim CEO, told the Associated Press last week that Teslas were already arriving at the company’s locations and would be available to rent later this month.

It’s unclear why Musk would complicate or maybe undermine the Hertz agreement, but public statements like his are often used to gain negotiating advantage.

According to Bill Selesky, a senior analyst at Argus Research, Musk recognizes the significance of his brand as an electric vehicle pioneer and is attempting to extract as much value as possible from Hertz.

“If Hertz signs a contract with Tesla, they’ll be instantly identified as part of the electric vehicle revolution.” This is a condensed version of the information.