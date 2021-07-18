Heroic physical therapists step in to assist a bedridden student, 21, who married his girlfriend in his hospital bed.

After being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, a 21-year-old has been bedridden.

Owen Copland, a theater graduate of Liverpool John Moores University, married his partner in his hospital bed earlier this year after being told he only had days to live.

Owen was back at home with his family a few months later, but confined to his bed. He was given steroids, which caused muscle atrophy and rendered him unable to walk.

Fortunately, Alex Ivanoff, the owner of Anytime Fitnes s, was fast to assist.

“To actually listen to them, see him get encouraged by them was amazing,” Owen’s mother, Gill, 55, told The Washington Newsday. Even after they went, I expected him to say he didn’t want to do it again, but he claimed he did!

“The second week, Alex and James came out and gave us all advice. When counting with his stress ball, they advised him to engage his brain.

“Owen hasn’t taken up a pen since he was diagnosed, save to sign a few consent forms that were barely legible, but he has the pad and writes ‘feeling good’ when we ask how he is feeling. He managed to write ‘good, struggled but enjoyed’ the other day, which is a significant achievement.”

Before Owen was diagnosed in November, Gill was a member of Anytime Fitness in Maghull, and when she called them, she had no idea how much help they would provide.

Alex and his crew of personal trainers were only supposed to come in for one session, according to the paralegal. However, after being contacted, the team has visited twice in the last two weeks, and Gill hopes that this will become a permanent pattern.

After being medically discharged with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Alex Ivanoff, a former marine and bodyguard, opened the gym in Maghull in 2018. "I grabbed one of my PTs who is quite an expert in remedial training and,"