Heroic mother who lost a leg in a car accident is in excellent spirits ahead of a fundraiser in her honor.

A young mother who lost her leg in a car accident is “in high spirits” and “getting better every day” as she prepares for a celebration in her honor.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, from Wallasey, was driving with her grandmother to Bidston Moss Retail Park on Monday, August 16, when she was involved in a car accident.

She was crossing a zebra crossing with her five-month-old baby in a car seat on her way to Aldi when she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen.

Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, was rushed to Aintree Hospital following the accident and had to have her right leg amputated and the other placed in a stabilising cage.

Ruby has undergone several procedures since the accident, as a result of a shattered pelvis, a broken leg, and a split spine.

Ruby’s condition was updated by Angie Travers, 44, a lead specialized nurse on the same ward as Ruby.

“Ruby has had a number of surgeries since her accident, but she is getting stronger and better every single day and is incredibly driven by all the attention she has been receiving,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She’s in a great mood and just wants to get better so she can see her son again.”

Ruby’s sisters-in-law Chelsea and Carly decided to put up a GoFundMe page for the family after the accident, which has raised over £88,000 for the family.

Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza approached Angie, who lives in Wallasey, after she began posting about Ruby’s GoFundMe page. Rudy’s offered their venue for a charity evening in Ruby’s name.

“After I got the message from Rudy’s, we came up with the concept for a charity night,” Angie explained.

“All we wanted to do was help Ruby in any way we could. We (the ward nurses) are a huge family, and we always help each other out when one of us is in need.

“I received a message from Rudy’s saying that they couldn’t stop thinking about Ruby and that if we were planning a charity event, they would allow us use their venue, so.”

