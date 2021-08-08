Heroic mother died a week after giving her small daughter the “greatest day ever.”

Her family characterized a mother who planned the “greatest day ever” for her daughter before succumbing to cancer a week later as a “warrior.”

Kate Murphy, who had a nine-year-old daughter named Layla and was just 32 years old when she died of cancer on July 20, had a nine-year-old daughter named Layla.

The Bootle mother fought valiantly for nearly seven years, even throwing a ‘goodbye party’ with family and friends before succumbing a week later.

Kate’s mother, Jacqueline Murphy, said her daughter had shown a fiery resolve to live her life her own right up until the end.

Kate had managed to throw a huge party with relatives and friends at Bootle Football Club a week before her death to celebrate Layla’s holy communion.

“She wanted to see all her relatives and friends and have a good day,” Jacqueline told The Washington Newsday. She planned it as a way of saying goodbye before her cancer progressed.

“When the cancer spread to her legs and hips, her hips disintegrated and her bones fractured, so she requested that a syringe driver (a portable device that mechanically gives medicine) be implanted so she could walk.

“On the day of our Layla’s communion, she wandered around with destroyed hips and fractured legs.

“She stated that she does not want my daughter to see me in a wheelchair and that she prefers to stroll. She was always able to overcome me because she put up such a fight.”

Before dying a week later at Woodlands Hospice in Fazakerley, Jacqueline claimed her inspirational daughter was able to create “the happiest day ever” for her own daughter and family.

Kate was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago after discovering a lump in her breast.

“Doctors told her not to worry about it; it was a one in a million chance that it was cancer at her age,” Jacqueline explained.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered to be stage three cancer, which had already advanced.”

Kate was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy after suffering a mastectomy and a thorough hysterectomy.

Unfortunately, the sickness reappeared two years later, and this time it was fatal.