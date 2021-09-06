Heroic father hails a “big step forward” in the fight for “life savers” in schools.

The father of a 12-year-old Liverpool boy who died after suffering a sudden heart attack applauds the government’s decision to consider putting defibrillators in every school.

It follows years of advocacy by the Oliver King Foundation following Oliver’s death in 2011 while swimming at Liverpool’s King David High School.

Oliver’s father, Mark King, believes that his son would still be alive today if his school had a defibrillator.

Mark and his crew have assisted in the installation of 5,500 new defibrillators over the previous decade, saving the lives of 56 people.

On Monday, September 6, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson raised the subject in Parliament, giving his campaign a tremendous boost.

According to Mirror Online, he claimed that the government is now considering modifying legislation in order to save lives.

“Gavin Williamson’s announcement in Parliament today is an important moment,” Mark said in a statement.

“This is a tremendous step forward, and it comes after ten years of campaigning by the Oliver King Foundation.

“At our recent meeting, the education secretary stated that he wanted defibrillators in all schools, and he has now made his intention known in the House of Commons.

“It can’t come soon enough… Defibrillators are life-saving devices.

“If a defibrillator had been accessible, my kid would still be alive today.” Every day, thinking about Ollie makes my heart break.

“I don’t want any family to lose a child who could have been saved if defibrillators had been available.

“We won’t stop until they’re in every school in the country,” said the group.

Oliver went into cardiac arrest during a swimming race at Liverpool’s King David High School.

Mark founded the Oliver King Foundation after his death in March 2011. Thousands of defibrillators have been placed in schools and other areas thanks to the charity’s fundraising efforts.

Mark and his crew have also taught CPR and defibrillator use to over 100,000 people.

Jamie Carragher, the 43-year-old Liverpool and England legend, was one of them.

After meeting Mark, the former England defender was so motivated that he decided to join the cause.

