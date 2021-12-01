‘Hero’ Fellow Feline Rescues Cat From Under Sofa: ‘Reverse Lion King’

The Lion King’s famous sequence has been compared to a viral video of a cat being rescued from under the sofa by his feline pal.

Liv, who goes by the name @TillyandTom on TikTok, posted a 22-second video of the daring rescue to the platform in November, and it has already received over 7 million views.

The video began with the comment “Tom decided it would be a good idea to squeeze under the couch today,” and showed the aforementioned cat squeezing himself into a small space beneath the sofa.

However, as the video progressed, it became evident that Tom was having difficulties getting out, and he began seeking for assistance with his paws.

Tilly, Liv’s other cat, then “decided to rescue” Tom, according to Liv. Tilly hauled her companion out from beneath the sofa in a heroic sequence set to grand music that wouldn’t have been out of place in a Noughties action movie.

The great escape was even re-enacted in slow motion to emphasize Tilly’s valiant efforts.

Tom wandered around the living room after being freed from his carpeted prison, apparently trying to hide the fact that he had become stuck.

The video has received over 2.2 million likes and more than 18,000 comments since it was posted on November 15.

Tilly’s boldness was lauded by many TikTok users. One person wrote: “What I witnessed astounds me. Tilly has shown to be a hero.” A second person added: “OMG, I’m speechless. You’d think things like these only occurred in animation.” With the caption “Reverse Lion King,” a third TikToker referenced to the scene in Disney’s renowned 1994 film in which Scar betrays his brother Mufasa by letting him tumble over a ravine. Liv has over 38,500 followers on Instagram after sharing various videos of her two feline buddies. More than 3 million people have liked the account, which has the bio “2 cat besties doing cat bestie stuff.”

