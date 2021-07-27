Hero Cops Save 8-Month-Old Baby Trapped Under Crashed Car [Video]

A mother and her 8-month-old infant were trapped under a car that drove into a building in New York and were rescued by two police officers and witnesses.

The terrifying moment the alleged intoxicated driver lost control of his vehicle was captured on security footage provided by the Yonkers Police Department.

The driver is seen hitting a parked car, then smashing into a woman crossing the street with her daughter, and then crashing through a barbershop storefront on Friday, according to the video.

Two police officers from the bagel shop next door hurried to the scene where others were attempting to assist the woman and her child.

“There’s a baby under the car!” ” Someone has to get them out!” “Grab the baby!” exclaims the narrator. “C’mon. They can be heard saying, “Come on!” in the footage.

Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedy have been recognized as the two officers who were hailed as heroes for their quick actions.

“The cops valiantly LIFTED THE VEHICLE OFF OF THE BABY with the help of spectators so she could be rescued and given medical aid. The cops subsequently provided medical assistance to both victims while seeking further resources to the area, according to a news release issued by the police on Saturday.

The 8-month-old baby was left with a broken skull as well as third-degree burns on her back and foot. Her mother, 36, is suffering from a complicated leg fracture. The two are currently in the hospital resting, but are “doing exceptionally well.” A slight cut was sustained by the barbershop owner. The victims’ identities have not been revealed.

In a statement, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller stated, “It is always a tragedy when someone is harmed by the irresponsible and criminal activities of another person, and that is especially compounded when those injured include a child.” “The two police officers’ acts are nothing short of heroic. The person apprehended in this incident will now have to deal with the consequences of his actions.”

The driver, 43-year-old David Poncurak of Yonkers, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated as well as second-degree vehicular assault. He didn’t have a driver’s license, according to authorities.

Officer Fusco told ABC News, “It’s honestly a wonder that both of them survived — a very strong mother and an even stronger tiny infant.”