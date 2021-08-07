Heritage Open Days is a calendar of events in the North West.

This September, England’s largest history and culture festival will return.

Heritage Open Days will be held across the North West next month, allowing residents the opportunity to discover new places and activities.

From exploring ration books to tasting local produce, this year’s program provides a wide range of activities.

After this year’s festival was canceled, Africa Oyé has confirmed a new event at Baltic Triangle.

The topic of Heritage Open Days 2021 is ‘Edible England,’ which will allow visitors to learn about food production.

The topic attempts to highlight regional specialties while also revealing fascinating facts about what we eat and drink.

“We’re all interested in where we live, but we don’t necessarily know the history behind the buildings and spaces we walk past every day,” Sarah Holloway, program manager for Heritage Open Days, said.

“Our event planners are always coming up with new methods to convey these stories and keep them alive.

“HODs brings people together via shared experiences, and that is more crucial than ever this year. It’s also one of the reasons Edible England was chosen as our topic.

“Food draws people together, and what we eat and drink is central to much of our culture, history, communities, and day-to-day lives.”

Heritage Open Days is organized by the National Trust with sponsorship from People’s Postcode Lottery players, allowing all of the events on the schedule to be free to the public.

“We’re happy our players will be able to continue to support Heritage Open Days in 2021,” said Laura Chow, head of charity at People’s Postcode Lottery.

“The festival has always been about bringing people together, and this year we’re really thrilled to explore how food and drink events might help us accomplish that. It’s definitely a delectable theme!”

Heritage Open Days 2021 will feature a mix of online and in-person events, as well as a variety of informative events held across the country.

The Heritage Open Days Edible England schedule is now available.

Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1TH The Storey Gardens, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1TH

The Tasting Garden, hidden in the city of Lancashire, is home to traditional fruit trees and herb gardens. There are winding walks and wildflower meadows in the garden, as well as the opportunity to sample some of the vegetables.

“Summary comes to an end.”