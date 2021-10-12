Here’s Why Your Store Might Run Out of Fish Sticks.

Due to a customs disagreement, tens of millions of pounds of Alaska pollock have been stuck in transit for more than seven weeks, potentially jeopardizing the supply of the crucial ingredient in items like fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.

Despite the fact that the fish is caught in the United States, it is transported by ship to New Brunswick, Canada, close the Maine border.

Following a brief voyage across 100 feet of track in Canada, it is loaded onto trucks and transported into the United States via Calais, a small Maine town about 220 miles northeast of Portland, according to the Associated Press.

However, US Customs and Border Protection has accused shippers of breaking the rule requiring commodities to be transferred between US ports aboard US-owned ships.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the corporations took advantage of a Jones Act exception by using a specially built rail track at the port of Bayside in New Brunswick, close to the border. Penalties of more than $350 million were imposed as a result of the alleged infringement.

Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM), two of the shipping businesses, sued in federal court to overturn the decision.

On Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Alaska Sharon Gleason ordered a preliminary injunction allowing 26 million pounds of fish to enter the country after being held in cold storage in Canada for 50 days.

Both firms applauded the decision, but Jennifer Adamski, KIF’s director of logistics and operations, said in a statement that “it will take an all-out effort to get the blocked Alaska Seafood to U.S. producers as soon as feasible.”

Meanwhile, the seafood industry is concerned that a prolonged court battle could disrupt the supply chain, while Calais’ economy is dependent on the border opening.

“If we don’t get the pollock soon,” Michael Alexander, president of seafood company King and Prince, told the Associated Press, “we’ll run out of time and other raw materials, leading production lines—and people—to sit idle.”

According to Alexander, the issue has come at a horrible moment for the fish business, which is already planning for the next supply.