Here’s why you should add mayonnaise to your roast potatoes, according to the chef.

A chef claims that we’re all preparing roast potatoes incorrectly because we’re missing a key element.

With Christmas approaching, many of us will be preparing potatoes in preparation for the big day.

A Christmas dinner isn’t complete without roast potatoes, as we all know.

However, chef influencer Eitan Bernath (@eitan) claims that the simplest way to make flawless roasties is to use an odd ingredient: mayonnaise.

According to the Mirror, Eitan prepares roast potatoes by slathering them with full-fat mayonnaise, seasoning them with pepper, garlic, paprika, and fresh parsley, and then baking them for 20 minutes.

This process, he maintains, results in roasties that are “perfectly soft and pillowy on the inside, crunchy on the outside, and full of flavor.”

It’s a little strange, but when you consider that mayonnaise’s primary ingredient is oil, it makes a lot more sense.

“I must say I judged at the beginning, didn’t trust the process, but now you’ve got me like…” wrote one TikTok user alongside the hungry emoji.

“People are forgetting what mayonnaise actually is,” said another. “It 100% makes sense.”