Here’s Why Some Unvaccinated People Are Calling Themselves “Purebloods.”

Unvaccinated persons have taken to social media to refer to themselves as “purebloods,” a reference to a pure lineage in “Harry Potter” that is not mixed with non-wizards.

With the hashtag #pureblood, the unvaccinated “pureblood” craze has made its way to TikTok.

These unvaccinated social media users are demanding to be referred to as “purebloods” instead of “unvaccinated” in a series of videos. They don’t have the COVID vaccination in their bloodlines.

In J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” book series, a “pureblood” is a family with only wizards or, more accurately, no muggles (people without magical abilities).

Being a “pureblood” and having a higher social standing than individuals who were mixed with the so-called muggles was considered as superior in the “Harry Potter” books.

Users on TikTok are requesting the new “pureblood” title.

“I shall no longer be referred to as Unvaccinated,” one TikTok user said in their video. You may refer to me as a Pureblood.”

Another TikTok user urged others to do the same, saying, “I want everyone to call me a pureblood now.”

The bulk of TikTok videos contain the user staring towards the screen while listening to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”

The term “pureblood” is being used as the United States observes an increase in COVID cases due to the Delta variant dissemination. With around 55 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus, US health officials continue to encourage for Americans to be vaccinated.