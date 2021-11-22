Here’s why I’m A Celebrity contestants are forced to stay up till 4 a.m.

During the series premiere, Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge completed their first I’m A Celebrity trial, completing challenges while vermin rained down on them.

After earning the most votes from the people, the TV host and Saturdays singer faced the Turrets Of Terror, a three-level structure created in front of Gwrych Castle.

Frankie was faster at completing the challenges that unlocked the levels' keys.

The star secured the key to the castle for the newly formed red team, securing them a stay in the main camp with food and a bed, while the losing yellow team spent their first night in “Castle Clink” and will be provided with meager rations.

The new series of the ITV show began with Danny Miller, Naughty Boy, Louise Minchin, and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet above a quarry lake before stamping on a button with their foot to cause their opponent’s platform to fall.

If the campmates were expecting an early night after a long day, they were in for a surprise.

Former campmate Victoria Derbyshire revealed why they aren’t permitted to sleep until the early hours of the morning in an article for The Mirror.

“Because it’s recorded in the UK again this year, unlike in Australia, every night is a very, very late night – we didn’t get to bed until three or four a.m. (obviously, we didn’t have watches or ‘phones, so those hours are estimations),” she explained.

“This is because the trial takes place after Ant and Dec have announced who the public has voted for live in the castle.”

“That person then goes off to complete the task and frequently does not return until after midnight or one o’clock in the morning.

“After that, the food was delivered, which we had to chop, wash, and figure out how to cook before dining at 2.30am-3am.”

