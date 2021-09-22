Here’s why celebrities like Kimberley Walsh want the nation to congregate on their sofas today.

A slew of celebrities have thrown their support behind the amazing new BT Big Sofa Summit idea, including former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo, and Perri Kiely.

BT, the UK’s leading provider of consumer mobile and fixed broadband communications services, wants to assist the country become more environmentally friendly by encouraging people to make tiny but significant lifestyle changes.

The celebs will provide tips on how to conduct a Big Sofa Summit today, as well as discuss how they have personally cut energy waste.

Furthermore, BT will highlight the benefits of the latest smart technologies, such as smart speakers, lighting, switches, thermostats, and energy monitors, to demonstrate Brits how to reduce household emissions – and expenses.

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely from Diversity also took part and gave their best energy-saving recommendations.

“The Big Sofa Summit wants to get you talking about the environment with your family, partner, or housemate about the simple things you can do to be a little bit greener,” Kimberley added. And the best part is that you don’t need any specific equipment or skill — just a desire to help! It’s a no-brainer. Simply take a seat and begin conversing.”

Although it may be difficult to see any benefits with Covid-19, it did result in a 7% reduction in worldwide CO2 emissions when flights were grounded.

The UK government then put climate change at the center of economic recovery earlier this year, giving up to £40 million in incentives to help rebuilding businesses rebuild more sustainably. It couldn’t have happened at a better time.

Reduced greenhouse gases, which trap the sun’s energy when fossil fuels are burned, are now urgently needed.

Recent extreme weather occurrences around the world have brought the implications of climate change home to all of us. Indeed, behind mental and physical health, this is the third most important concern for people, according to a recent study*.

The study also discovered that nearly half of us believe we are ill-equipped to make a difference. You don't have to be a world leader to help solve the problem, though. In actuality, we can all minimize our personal carbon footprint from.