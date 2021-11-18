Here’s When These Zip Codes Will Get Their Stimulus Checks in the Golden State.

Thousands more California homes are expected to get stimulus checks before the end of the year, with some families receiving money as soon as this week.

As part of the Golden State Stimulus II initiative, the California Franchise Tax Board issued at least 750,000 paper checks on Monday. The Tax Board told the SFGATE that the cheques will come at varying times depending on the recipient’s zip code’s last three digits.

Families with zip codes ending in 376 to 584 will most likely receive the payments between November 15 and December 3. Individuals living in zip codes ending in 585 to 719 will receive their checks between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17, while those living in zip codes ending in 720 to 927 will receive their checks between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31.

Depending on what they specified on their tax return, households may get payments via paper checks or direct deposits. Tax returns are used to determine eligibility for current benefits.

To get the rewards, most California residents will need to do nothing more than file their 2020 tax return. However, the deadline for filing tax forms was Oct. 15.

An individual must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and have an adjusted gross income of $1 to $75,000 to be eligible for the Golden State Stimulus II. The person must also be a California resident on the date the payment was issued by the Tax Board.

The payments are not available to anyone who are listed as a dependent of another taxpayer. Some people who do not have a Social Security number but do have an ITIN may be eligible for the payments if they met the Golden State Stimulus I eligibility requirements. The amount of money each household will receive ranges from $500 to $1,100.

The Tax Board had distributed around 6.5 million Golden State Stimulus II payments as of Wednesday. Under the state’s stimulus package, the agency expects to give out a total of 9 million payouts.