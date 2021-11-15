Here’s What To Expect When It Comes To Thanksgiving Flyers.

Thanksgiving is expected to be better this year, as the likelihood of physical gatherings has grown as a result of ongoing immunization efforts around the country. However, some experts have identified numerous issues that anyone planning Thanksgiving journeys to see loved ones should be aware of.

Reservations have been increasing in recent months, with Adobe Digital Insights reporting that Thanksgiving travel bookings with scheduled arrivals between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25 were 78 percent higher than tickets booked during the same period last year.

Vivek Pandya, lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights, said the increase in Thanksgiving traffic is a good thing.