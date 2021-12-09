Here’s How You Might Be Eligible for Zoom Payments.

Despite apparently contesting the charges, Zoom Video Communications has agreed to pay $85 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging security and privacy violations. If you live in the United States and used the Zoom Meetings app before July, the videoconferencing provider may be able to reimburse you.

According to the settlement agreement struck in July, users are allowed to file a claim for $25—or 15%—of the money paid for a Zoom subscription purchased between March 20, 2016, and July 30, 2021.

Those who haven’t paid for this membership but have “registered, utilized, opened, or downloaded” Zoom during the same time period are eligible for a $15 refund.

According to a November announcement from the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the settlement deal has gained preliminary approval.

According to the class-action complaint, anyone who utilized Zoom with a “Enterprise-level account” or a government account are not included in the settlement.

Users must submit their claims for cash payments by March 5 by filling out an online form or mailing a completed claim form.

According to the class-action settlement website, the amount of money can increase or decrease based on the number of persons who submit claims.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs claimed that Zoom shared users’ information with third parties and that the firm didn’t do enough to prevent third-party meeting interruptions.

According to the settlement webpage, the lawsuit also claimed that Zoom represented itself as an encrypted “end-to-end” software when it was not at the time. On April 7, a final approval hearing will be held.

As more individuals returned to work amid continuous measures to contain the spread of COVID, such as mask mandates and mass vaccinations, demand for Zoom began to drop from where it was when the epidemic began.

The company’s performance, especially sales growth, was hampered by decreasing demand. According to Reuters, Zoom’s stock dropped over 6% on November 22.

Zoom made $1.05 billion in sales in the quarter that ended October 31, up 54 percent from the previous quarter and 360 percent from a year ago.

By creating its Events platform, which allows anyone to host events, the company improved its products in order to retain its users. This is a condensed version of the information.