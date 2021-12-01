Here’s How Trump Is Returning To The White House For Christmas.

In the shape of a photograph hanging from the Biden family’s Christmas tree, former President Donald Trump has made his way back to the White House for the holidays.

Jill Biden, the first lady, introduced the White House Christmas decor on Monday, which is based on her “Gifts from the Heart” theme. A large Christmas tree with a gold-framed photo of Trump and his wife Melania was one of the decorations in the State Dining Room.

There were also images of other presidential families on the tree, including the Obamas, the Bushes, the Reagans, and the Carters.

More images of prior presidents’ families, including those of the Trumps, were up in a corridor, along with framed holiday greeting cards from Biden, Obama, and Trump.

The holiday decorations serve as a sort of ceasefire between the Trump and Biden families. According to ABC News Australia, their strained relationship began when the Trump family abandoned a long-standing custom of asking the incoming president and first lady to tea at the White House.

The cease-fire is in keeping with the Bidens’ concept of highlighting “things that unite and heal” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bidens wrote in a commemorative 2021 White House holiday guidebook, “The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace.” “These are the gifts that bind our lives’ heartstrings together. These are the heartfelt presents.” The Bidens’ holiday decorations honored frontline workers in this year’s Gingerbread House, which was a gingerbread village featuring the White House alongside a school, police station, fire station, gas station, hospital, post office, and grocery store, in addition to paying tribute to former presidential families.

The doves and shooting stars that adorned the East Colonnade passageway also represented frontline employees. According to the guidebook, the decorations represented the “peace and brightness” offered by first responders throughout the pandemic.

The White House was decorated by more than 100 volunteers from the surrounding neighborhood. According to the first lady’s office, the Bidens’ Christmas decorations comprised 6,000 feet of ribbon, 300 candles, 10,000 ornaments, 41 Christmas trees, and more than 78,000 holiday lights.