Here’s how to grab a free Byron burger today in Liverpool.

Many people may need something to cheer them up today after England’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2020 final last night.

Despite gallant efforts from Everton’s Jordan Pickford, the Three Lions ultimately fell short, missing three of their tries and handing the trophy to Italy.

We’re hardly going to feel like cooking at home after the result, especially those of us with hurting heads, so the good news is you might not have to.

Are you looking for a chance to get a free burger?

Byron is giving anyone with the same surname as one of the England players a free burger on Monday to commemorate the team’s feat of reaching the first final in 55 years.

Who doesn’t like getting free food?

Simply go to the Manchester Byron to receive your free burger for the Pickfords, Kanes, and Walkers.

On July 12, you can choose from any burger you want, but you’ll need photo ID to prove your surname, and it’s only available for dine-in.

The following people are eligible for a free burger:

Pickford Ramsdale Johnstone Walker Shaw is a character in the film Walker Shaw Stones Trippier, Maguire Mings White Coady Chilwell Rice, James Grealish Henderson is a character in the film Grealish Henderson Phillips Mount Foden Sancho Saka Bellingham Sterling, Kane Rashford Calvert-Lewin

This offer is only valid on July 12th, 2021, for the entire day. Photo identification is necessary. Only dine-in customers are permitted. This offer is valid on all burgers. Upgrades and add-ons will be charged in full. We’ll pay for the cheapest burger on the bill. This deal cannot be combined with any other. In Byron Lothian Road and Byron Royal Mile, this offer is not available.