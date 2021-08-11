Here’s how much top TikTokers like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio make.

Because of the popularity of TikTok’s influencers, several of the platform’s top users have landed sponsorship deals and other revenue opportunities.

According to data collated by Forbes and published in August 2020, here are the revenues of some of the most popular TikTok stars.

The earnings per year mentioned below are the expected pre-tax earnings from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020 for each of these TikTok customers. Forbes estimated the earnings after speaking with TikTok performers, their agents, managers, marketers, and investors, according to the magazine.

Addison Rae is a character in the film Addison Rae

Estimated annual earnings: $5 million

@addisonre is my TikTok username. 82.4 million people use TikTok.

Forbes dubbed the 20-year-old former competition dancer the highest-earning TikTok star last year.

She’s become one of TikTok’s most popular dancers since she started posting videos in 2019. Because of her celebrity, she has landed a number of endorsement deals, notably with Reebok, Daniel Wellington, and American Eagle, for whom she has been the global ambassador since July.

In addition, the TikTok star has won a key role in the upcoming remake of She’s All That.

Charli D’Amelio is a model and actress.

Estimated annual earnings: $4 million

@charlidamelio is my TikTok username. 122.1 million people use TikTok.

On TikTok, the 17-year-old former competition dancer has the most fans. She started posting videos on TikTok in 2019, and quickly rose to fame by doing dance routines to famous songs that were viral that year.

She’s featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since then, and she even starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus. She also won sponsorship partnerships with EOS Cosmetics and Hollister, among others.

Need To Know (tuned down dance) – xxtristanxo @charlidameliodc @tracy.oj Dixie D’Amelio is a character in the film Dixie D’Amelio

Estimated annual earnings: $2.9 million

@dixiedamelio is my TikTok username. 54.2 million people use TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio’s older sister, who is also a TikTok celebrity, has less than half of Charli’s fans. But that hasn’t stopped Dixie D’Amelio from pursuing a music career, which she began with the help of her TikTok fame, releasing her first track in June.

According to Forbes, the song had 58 million streams and was the top trending video on YouTube at the time of its release, ahead of a Kayne West-Travis Scott music video. This is a condensed version of the information.