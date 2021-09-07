Here’s How Much Jill Biden Makes Outside the White House as the First First Lady.

Dr. Jill Biden made history on Tuesday by returning to campus to begin a 13-week semester of teaching at Northern Virginia Community College. She is the first American first lady to continue her full-time job outside of the White House (NOVA).

Throughout President Joe Biden’s campaign, Dr. Biden, a longstanding educator and advocate of community colleges, made it plain that she intended to keep her full-time work in addition to her potential White House duties, despite the time commitments the two professions would impose. The first lady’s bio on the White House website states, “Teaching isn’t just what I do; it’s who I am.”

The position of first lady is not an elected position. Nonetheless, the post entails a high level of responsibility, encompassing diplomatic, ceremonial, and hostessing responsibilities. During her stay in the East Wing, a first lady is also required to choose and devote herself to a particular cause. Michelle Obama, for example, championed the fight against childhood obesity.

The first lady has an office, a chief of staff, and all of the other perks that come with a full-time job. Despite this, the title comes with no monetary compensation.

Biden, whose students refer to her as “Dr. B,” will be paid $85,999 for the nine-month 2021-2022 academic year, according to her faculty employment contract, which was initially obtained by College Fix and seen by This website.

Biden, who has been on the NOVA faculty since 2009, will teach four three-hour seminars every week this semester. She will be on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays and will adhere to her employer’s and the state of Virginia’s masking and social-distancing policies.

The first lady, who is typically labeled as “staff” or “Tracy, J” in the NOVA course catalog, will be teaching College Composition I, which “introduces students to critical thinking and the principles of academic writing,” according to the NOVA class descriptions.

According to NOVA’s Dean of Liberal Arts, Jimmie McClellan, her course load will also include English Composition Readiness II for students who require more assistance.

