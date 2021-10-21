Here’s How Biden’s Remarks Could Ruin the DOJ’s Prosecution of Steve Bannon.

On Thursday, the House decided to refer Trump associate Steve Bannon’s contempt charges to the Department of Justice, but President Joe Biden’s recent comments in support of the referral may make the prosecution more difficult.

Biden told reporters last week, ahead of the House vote, that he “hope[s]that the [January 6 select] committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” alluding to individuals, like Bannon, who have refused to testify before the committee.

“I do, yeah,” Biden answered when asked if they should be prosecuted.

Concerns were raised that the president was exerting political pressure on the agency, which is run by his appointee Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Should the vote pass, Garland has been mute on whether the DOJ will charge Bannon.

Bannon has already thrown fingers at Biden for commenting on the topic, alleging that the president “gave the game away” with his remarks and that Biden “had already worked through this.”

Representative Matt Gaetz, a guest on Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast on Wednesday, argued that the vote will make it more difficult for the Justice Department to defend claims that a probe is politically motivated.

“It’s a lot harder for the Justice Department to throw its hands in the air and claim it’s just a political squabble now.” “Which is exactly what it is,” Gaetz continued, “because Biden is out there gaslighting them into participating in the political process.”

The House voted 229 to 202 on Thursday to keep the contempt charges against Bannon alive, with nine Republicans voting “yes” against party lines to support a referral from Congress.

Representatives Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Peter Meijer, Nancy Mace, Anthony Gonzalez, John Katko, Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Beutler, and Brian Fitzpatrick were among the Republicans who voted yes.

Kinzinger, a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and one of two Republican members of the January 6 committee, said Biden’s participation was “acceptable.”

"I believe the president is within his rights to signal." I believe he has every right to state the administration's position. I mean, God knows how much the last administration tried to signal every two hours.