Here’s How 45% Of Americans Spent Their Most Recent Stimulus Checks

According to a new briefing, a high proportion of American families that got $1,400 payments as part of the government’s third round of stimulus checks used the money to pay off their debts.

According to Claudia Sahm, a senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute and a former Federal Reserve economist, at least 45 percent of Americans utilized their $1,400 installments to pay off obligations including credit card bills, rent, and mortgages. At least 31% of households reported the monies were utilized to increase their savings.

Sahm also discovered that 13% of families that originally used the money to pay off debts or save claimed they planned to spend the extra money at a later, undefined date.

According to the research, the three rounds of stimulus checks offered the US economy a direct boost since more families received cash to spend, which aggregated demand and allowed company owners to rehire more workers who were fired or furloughed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to The Business Insider, “my research brief argues — contrary to several prominent critics — that the stimulus checks, including the most recent $1,400 payments under the American Rescue Plan (the”Rescue Plan”), provided much-needed relief to millions of families and helped bolster the economy at a critical juncture in the recovery,” Sahm wrote in the brief.

According to a July report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 20 million Americans are struggling to put food on the table, and 11.5 million individuals are behind on their rent, prompting calls for a fourth wave of checks.

At least 63 million persons in the United States, or 27% of the total adult population, reported they are having trouble managing basic home expenses. This includes expenses such as food, rent, medical bills, and student loans.

A Change.org petition urging politicians to give $2,000 monthly checks to millions of Americans has surpassed its three million signature goal.

Despite widespread support for more payments, neither the White House nor Congress have suggested that another round of checks will be approved.