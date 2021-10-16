‘Here we go again,’ remarked BT pundits in response to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticisms.

A discussion among TV presenters has erupted following an interview with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Prior to the Premier League match against Watford, the Reds manager had a heated argument with BT Sport reporter Des Kelly.

Liverpool attempted, but failed, to have the 12.30pm kick-off time for Saturday’s match shifted to a later hour during the international break.

Liverpool had requested that the game be moved to a later time of 7.45 p.m. so that Brazilian combo Fabinho and Alisson Becker would be available.

After visiting red-list countries Venezuela and Colombia earlier in the international break, both players were scheduled to undertake a 10-day tailored quarantine upon their return to England.

‘I’m sick of it,’ Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, says of Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

They will now head to Spain to prepare for Tuesday’s group match against Atletico Madrid before returning to Merseyside later next week.

Klopp expressed his displeasure with Liverpool’s decision to play at 12.30 p.m. rather than later in the day in an interview.

When asked if the two couldn’t participate because of quarantine regulations, Klopp stated, “No, it was because we played at 12:30 and there was no way they could play them so that’s when we thought then we set them to [Madrid].”

“It’s not that we thought, ‘Oh, let’s see,’ because we could have given it a shot if we had played today, but we play at 12:30, so there was no opportunity.””

“Who was the idea to bring us at 12:30?” Klopp remarked when told it was Watford’s choice to reject Liverpool’s request to postpone the kick-off time. “Was it Watford?” you might wonder. We would have had to respond if you [BT] hadn’t mentioned it, ah yeah, thank you for your help, really, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, Last season, Klopp was embroiled in a similar incident with Kelly during Liverpool’s away match against Brighton.

With BT Sport analysts Steve McManaman, Joe Cole, and presenter Jake Humphrey, the Liverpool manager’s recent statements prompted a controversy.

The following is a transcript of their conversation.

“Once again, the matter is more complicated than simply criticizing the broadcasters. FIFA, on the other hand, has three games scheduled.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”