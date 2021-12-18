‘Here we go again,’ as preparations for a two-week circuit breaker lockout are ‘written up.’

A top government consultant has suggested that a circuit-breaker lockdown before the holidays would be the most efficient method to stop Omicron from spreading.

Plan B measures, according to Stephen Reicher, a professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), will not be sufficient to combat the new variation.

Prof Reicher, speaking on behalf of Times Radio, said that action must be taken immediately because the UK recorded more than 90,000 new covid cases on Friday.

Indoor mixing is to be outlawed, according to two-week circuit breaker lockout plans.

Prof Reicher told Times Radio on Saturday that “all the evidence says that (Plan B) will not be enough.”

“The only way to have an immediate influence, or at least the most effective one,” he continued, “is to reduce the amount of connections we have.”

“Having a circuit-breaker is, in many respects, the most effective technique of reducing contact.

“Now, you could have it after Christmas, but the trouble is that it’ll probably be too late; by then, we’ll have had a massive outbreak of illnesses with all the consequences.”

“Of course, we don’t want to close down when people say ‘see, we don’t want to close down.’ But the problem is that things are already shutting down due to the spread of sickness.

“I believe we must act immediately.”

According to The Times, plans are being ‘drawn up’ for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown following Christmas.

Indoor mixing will be prohibited under the rules being developed by officials, with bars and eateries restricted to serving customers outside.

The measures would return England to limitations last seen in April, but Boris Johnson has yet to endorse them, insisting Wednesday that he is not ‘shut things down.’

According to the Financial Times, the Prime Minister has also been given a Plan C alternative for dealing with the rising number of diseases.

These options include everything from “gentle guidance to push people” to “lockdown.”

