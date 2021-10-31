Here in the North West, one of the “top kid-friendly attractions in the UK.”

Chester Zoo has been rated one of the greatest family attractions in the United Kingdom.

To construct a ‘ultimate list,’ a recent study analyzed over 13,000 child-friendly TripAdvisor destinations.

Museums, parks, and immersive experiences are among the activities on the list, with activities rated by the largest number of 5-star ratings and reviews to offer you the authoritative list of the UK’s finest days out during October half-term.

Speke Hall’s private Christmas grotto for 2021 has been updated.

Legal and General has compiled a list of the top family days out based on the attractions with the highest number of overall and 5-star reviews.

Chester Zoo was ranked seventh, making it one of the top ten most popular family days out in the UK.

The zoo is one of the most popular wildlife attractions in the UK, and it is one of the country’s largest, with over 35,000 animals.

Visitors come from all across the country to see the facility, which holds a number of events throughout the year, including the famed Christmas lanterns.

It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on TripAdvisor, with over 15,000 reviews.

Alton Towers, Warwick Castle, and Stonehenge are also excellent family-friendly attractions.