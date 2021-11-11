Here are the states where evictions are still illegal.

Although the United States Supreme Court ended President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium months ago, numerous states continue to provide eviction protections to keep millions of Americans from becoming homeless in the dead of winter.

More than 15% of adult tenants are still behind on their payments, with difficulties varying greatly across the country.

Renters owe an average of $3,700 per month in rent. In Alabama, however, the average debt is $2,700. In California, though, it is closer to $5,300.

The disparity in rental rates is especially visible in minority populations.

In August, 24 percent of the 11 million Americans who reported being overdue on rent were Black renters, compared to 11 percent of white renters. Meanwhile, according to a study by the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities, 18 percent of Latino and Asian renters owe rent.

Many governments and jurisdictions have put aside landlords’ strong objections in order to continue to safeguard tenants on a more local level in response to the eviction problem.

According to a COVID-19 Eviction Moratoria Team analysis, Connecticut, Virginia, Oregon, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Minnesota, as well as Washington, D.C., have restricted evictions connected to the rental assistance procedure that will extend until 2022.

This implies that in certain areas, a landlord must first apply for federal rental assistance before proceeding with an eviction, whereas in others, a landlord cannot evict a tenant until their application is complete.

Renters in New Jersey and New York, meanwhile, cannot be evicted until January. According to CNBC, New Mexico has also made it illegal to force renters out of their houses until further notice.

In addition to state efforts, the White House has provided $46 billion in federal rental aid, which Congress has appropriated. According to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, states and towns have been dispersing the money at an extraordinarily poor pace, with only 26% of emergency rental aid issued thus far.