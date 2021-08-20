Here Are the New OnlyFans Rules: What You Can (and Cannot) Do on the Platform.

OnlyFans is a subscription website where content providers can get paid for their work by consumers. This can be done through a pay-per-view system, gratuities, or even money provided to them on a regular basis through a subscription.

While content providers from a variety of fields contribute to OnlyFans, the site is most commonly associated with people who submit sexually explicit photographs.

However, beginning of October 1, this will no longer be possible because the platform has banned this type of content, while nude images will be acceptable as long as they adhere to the site’s terms of service.

OnlyFans said in a statement, “We must adapt our content restrictions in order to preserve the long-term survival of our platform and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.”

It’s unknown how many creators will be affected by this shift, or how it would influence OnlyFans’ income, given that the firm gets 20% of all payments.

We lay down what users can and can’t do on the platform as the new rules are poised to affect things on the network.

What Users and Subscribers of OnlyFans Can Do

To begin, a content producer can create an account on OnlyFans and upload photographs and videos to the platform.

They can use the pay-per-view approach by creating a membership package, which allows them to decide the price for their material, which is kept behind a paywall.

They can also earn money by offering tips or by providing premium services such as private messaging.

As a user, they access the site and must subscribe or pay a one-time price to view the content they want, whether it’s fitness programs, cooking classes, or erotica, as the site is known for.

Fans and creators must be at least 18 years old, and their work must not contain anyone under that age. They are only allowed to use their accounts for legal purposes.

The authorized use information in the OnlyFans terms of service spells out exactly what is and isn’t permitted on the site.

What You Shouldn’t Do On OnlyFans

OnlyFans’ acceptable usage policy is quite wide, and it mostly consists of prohibiting users and fans from engaging in unlawful, unethical, or unproductive behavior.

Users are not permitted to share their accounts with others or to publish unlawful information on them. This is a condensed version of the information.