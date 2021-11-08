Here Are The 7 Of The 8 People Who Died At The Astroworld Festival.

Several victims of the deadly crowd surge at Houston’s Astroworld music festival have been identified.

50,000 people rushed toward the stage of Houston’s NRG Park during rapper Travis Scott’s set at the Astroworld Festival 2021 on Friday, killing eight people and injuring hundreds more.

According to The New York Times, seven of the eight victims have been identified as high school students John Hilgert and Brianna Rodriguez, university students Jacob E. Jurinek, Franco Patino, and Alex Acosta, as well as Danish Baig and Rudy Pea. They were between the ages of 14 and 27.

According to officials, Hilgert, a 14-year-old student at Houston’s Memorial High School, was the youngest person to die during the Astroworld Festival. Principal Lisa Weir named him in an email sent to the entire school the morning following the event.

Hilgert reportedly informed friends that he wanted to arrive early for Scott’s concert in order to have a good seat.

Rodriguez, a drill dancer at Heights High School in Houston, was the second youngest victim to be identified.

In an automated phone call Saturday, Heights High School principal Wendy L. Hampton informed parents that a student died off campus Friday night, but she did not identify the kid.

Rodriguez’s burial expenses have been covered by a GoFundMe page, and her band program paid tribute to her on Twitter on Saturday. Rodriguez’s GoFundMe campaign has now raised $46,542 of the $30,000 target.

Jurinek and Patino, two of the Astroworld Festival victims, were best friends who went to the event to celebrate the former’s approaching birthday on Nov. 21, according to The Washington Post. Jurinek, a Southern Illinois University arts and media junior, would have turned 21 this month.

Patino, 21, was a few months away from receiving his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Dayton. According to his mother, Teresita Patino, his heart “stopped” during the surge during the concert, which he had “saved for months” to attend.

According to The New York Times, Acosta, a 21-year-old student, was the most recent victim to be identified. Joel Acosta, a computer science junior at Western Washington University, identified the individual in a photograph published by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Sunday.

Baig, 27, and Pea, 23, were the last two victims identified. The former was a Pakistani-born Texan who died protecting his future, according to reports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.