Here are some of the ways that climate change could cause a housing crisis.

Climate change’s increasingly evident effects, such as wildfires and hurricanes, might lead to a housing crisis, according to a new analysis.

Climate change could “increase mortgage default and prepayment risks, trigger adverse selection in the types of loans sold to the GSEs, increase the volatility of house prices, and even produce significant climate migration,” according to a report released this month by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Research Institute for Housing America.

“[Mortgage lenders and investors] want to know what they should do but don’t know where to look. They are unprepared, but not ignorant,” Sean Becketti, the report’s author, told CNBC.

Climate change poses a threat to the housing sector that affects more than just lenders and investors. Consumers, landlords, homebuilders, appraisers, mortgage investors, insurance firms, and government agencies are all unprepared for the effects of climate change.

“If incremental defaults due to climate change prove to be material for one or more of these stakeholders, regulators and investors are likely to demand that those stakeholders quantify the impact of those incremental defaults and gauge the sensitivity of those estimates to key assumptions,” Becketti wrote in the report.

These climate change reports have been in the works for quite some time. The Centers for American Progress published a paper in 2019 detailing how extreme weather contributes to the affordable housing crisis. Rental residences account for nearly three-quarters of the storm-damaged structures, according to the research, and “as residents hurried to locate new places to live, they realized that rents had risen due to the unexpected supply constraint.”

Natural catastrophes such as floods, hurricanes, and other weather-related calamities displaced 24.9 million people globally in 2019, according to a detailed analysis released the same year by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center. This is three times the amount of people forced to flee their homes as a result of conflict and violence.

Hurricane Ida, for example, caused thousands of people to be displaced and seek refuge. The massive hurricane wreaked such havoc that researchers estimated that insurers may be on the hook for as much as $20 billion in losses.

According to an Associated Press story, insurers risk reimbursements from wildfires and flooding as a result of the National Flood Insurance Program, which could raise mortgage insurance prices for many Americans.

Furthermore, most insurers concentrate on reducing credit and operational risks, with no genuine risk modeling. Brief News from Washington Newsday.