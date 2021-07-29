Here are our opinions on the new PrettyLittleThing beauty box, which retails for £15 and is worth £64.

Pretty Little Thing is well known for their fast fashion items, but they are now branching out into the beauty business.

Pretty Little Thing, like other prominent brands like as ASOS, Look Fantastic, and others, has included some HUGE cosmetic brands in its beauty pages.

Now, the fashion icon has introduced a beauty box that we couldn’t pass up because it contains some of our favorite products.

Given that we can all now get dolled up for a night out with the gals, let’s take a peak inside the new beauty box and see what we can expect.

Continue reading:

Now that clubs and pubs around the country have completely opened, the PrettyLittleThing package is stocked with basics for a night out.

It provides a wide choice of items, like micellar water to wipe away the night’s sins, self-tan mousse to make you glow like a queen, and much more.

The box contains seven different goods and is worth a whopping £64 (or just £15!).

Cleanse & Glow with Garnier Micellar Rose Water

I’m looking for the deepest tan I can get – self-tan mousse

Brown Eyed Girl Palette by Bella Perrier

OH MY LASH Self-Love Eyelash Extensions

YO DARLIN Sleek Lip Liner

Mitt for Tanning in the Sun

Lip gloss Sleek Lip Volve

Let’s compare and contrast Beauty Boxes…

This is a generous offer when compared to comparable beauty boxes from leading brands at the moment.

Here are some of the other EXTREMELY low-cost boxes containing similar items… Let’s see who can save the most money.

Subscribe to Glossybox and get £10 off your first box (July’s selection includes bronzer, fragrance mist, highlighter, and so much more, valued £50- £40).

ASOS: Save £80 on their Face + Body Buyers Picks package, which includes four full-size and five travel-sized products for £20.

Look Fantastic July beauty box- £15 for £68 worth of goods from leading brands Elemis, Revlon, and Illamasqua- a £53 savings

As you can see, Pretty Little Thing isn’t the cheapest book, but it’s a terrific value for what’s inside.

The box is part of PrettyLittleThing’s beauty box collection, which also includes a WFH Beauty Box and a Period Box, making it the ideal present for yourself or for someone else. “The summary has come to an end.”