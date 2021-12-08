Here are eight suggestions for keeping your rental home warm during winter.

People may be battling to keep their houses warm as the weather has become bitterly cold in recent weeks.

However, there are a few things that tenants may do to keep the cold away without having to spend a lot of money on improvements.

Which?, a consumer advocacy group, has compiled a list of ideas and methods to help you remain warm in your rented property this winter.

Here are eight fast remedies and suggestions to help you stop shivering.

If your rental house is cold due to needed repairs, write to your landlord and maintain a record of your demands for proof. Speak with the letting agent if your home is managed by a letting agent on behalf of your landlord.

If you’re worried that your home isn’t safe to live in and your landlord refuses to fix it, contact Citizens Advice.

If your home is in such a condition of disrepair that it is genuinely dangerous for you to reside there, you should immediately contact your local council. They will have an Environmental Health department that will be able to evaluate your home and make repairs on your behalf.

Your rental property’s rooms may have gaps and holes where hot air escapes, causing the temperature in your room to drop.

Even if you can’t fix the problem yourself with rental homes, there are a few things you can do to try to keep the heat in.

A draught excluder is one example of a solution.

Curtains

Glazing film is a low-cost, but time-consuming, approach to add an extra layer of insulation to single-glazed windows.

If you have hardwood or tiled floors, a rug, even a cheap one, will keep your feet toasty.

Weatherstrips from DIY stores can be used to fill any gaps around the perimeter of your windows and doors.

Doors, windows, cracks in the wall, extractor fans, fireplaces, keyholes, letterboxes, loft hatches, and skirting boards are all common draughty areas.

Using a foam strip or a disc to cover these points will help to decrease heat loss. As far as fixes go, it’s just putting a band-aid on the problem, but it’s a low-cost, quick fix that works.

Although it may seem self-evident, do not continue working while difficulties are being resolved.

When the temperature around you is cooler than your body, you lose heat through exposed skin.