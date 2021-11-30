Here are 20 of the most ridiculous and amusing things people believed as children.

Children are extremely trusting, believing anything they are told, which is why most parents get away with so much. Because children lack the life experience of adults, it is very easy to convince them that anything is true. In truth, some parents have persuaded their children to believe some ridiculous things, and it’s not even humorous! Sure, kids eventually discover the truth, but the time they spent believing the lie will always be etched in their minds, and it will become something they chuckle about and pass on to their own children. As a result, when Dr. Daniel Marven asked Twitter users to recall the most ridiculous beliefs they held as children, they delivered. Here are a few of the more ridiculous and amusing things that were shared.

1. I was under the impression that Toy Story was real, and that my toys and posters would communicate when I left the room – @mandaxxvi2.

That if you lost a tooth, you had to stuff it in your shoe or throw it off the roof so it could be replaced with money – @MacBlazeSA3.

Watermelons would develop in my stomach if I swallowed watermelon seeds. And that pregnant women consumed watermelon seeds, which explains their large stomachs [email protected] Mathye4.

5. My grandfather had a well on his property, and when my mother told me about it, I mistook her for saying there was a whale beneath the ground shooting water out from its blowhole for my grandfather to drink [email protected]_

6. I believed there were a bunch of tiny people singing on the vehicle radio. They were around the size of the push buttons on vehicle radios in the early 1970s, in my opinion – @DerianDesigns7.

8. That your blood was blue inside you and only became red when it was exposed to the air – @JoshCrewsReally9.

A telephone tree farm produced those telephone poles. Seriously! My father told me that there was a telephone pole testing or preparation site nearby, and that they were growing baby telephone poles. For years, I believed it! – @KSukEDUC10. That was everyone's dream job for the rest of their lives. I'd think to myself, "Wow, she's been dreaming of going to waitress school her whole life, and now she's here."