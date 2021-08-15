Here are 11 of Liverpool’s top afternoon tea spots.

Even though Afternoon Tea Week is coming to an end, it’s never too late to give this traditional meal a try.

The Beatles addressed tea more than a dozen times in their songs, demonstrating their love for a good cup of tea. After all, a truly British band need a truly British drink, and Liverpool is one of the best places to try one.

Dress up for the occasion and head to Sefton Park to dine in the Palm House or savor delicacies in Oh Me Oh My, whether you’re having yours to the sounds of The Fab Four’s greatest hits or somewhere calmer.

Hold on to your seat and imagine yourself in a riverboat, because the city is screaming for a magical tour of some very spectacular brews.

At Sefton Park, there’s a Palm House.

Is there a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than in a gorgeous glasshouse surrounded by a variety of botanical plants? We don’t believe so, which is why the Palm House’s exquisite afternoon tea setting is a winner.

Spend an hour wandering Sefton Park before relaxing with bite-sized sandwiches and scrumptious dessert.

From £24.74 per person

34 Panoramic

Panoramic 34, one of the UK’s tallest restaurants, promises to amaze customers with an unrivaled city view of Liverpool and delectable afternoon tea. Are you sick of looking at your surroundings from the same old street level?

Take it up a level by indulging in the delectable sandwiches and dainty pastries. Arancini, hot smoked salmon focaccia sandwiches, and raspberry cheesecakes are among the dishes on the menu.

From £35 per person

Oh, my, my

Oh Me Oh My, a magnificent location best known for weddings and parties, has earned a reputation for a timeless British tradition: afternoon tea. Oh Me Oh My’s café and teahouse, steeped in Parisian culture, welcomes visitors with a. “The summary has come to an end.”