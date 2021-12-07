Her son was vaccinated for pizza without her permission, according to his mother.

After being fed pizza at school, a mother in Los Angeles claims her son was vaccinated without her consent.

Maribel Duarte told NBC 4 News that her 13-year-old received a vaccine card after agreeing to be vaccinated in return for pizza at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles.

Duarte believes she should have been asked to sign a consent form before her child was vaccinated.

Parents should get their children over the age of 12 vaccinated before January 10, 2022, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) website. Students who have not been vaccinated or who do not have a valid exemption by that date will be required to attend lessons via virtual, online learning, according to the LAUSD rule.

“Attention families of students aged 12 and older—this is your reminder to get your child vaccinated,” the announcement stated.

“By December 19, 2021, you must have uploaded your first dose into Daily Pass.” Before January 10, 2022, both doses must be uploaded!” “I should have been involved,” Duarte added. “Please don’t say anything, I don’t want to get into problems,” the lady who gave him the shot and signed the document told my son. I am opposed to it on terms of my son’s health.” She went on to say that it was because he was suffering from some underlying health difficulties. She stressed that she was not anti-vaccination because she had received the vaccine herself, but she had a different opinion about her kid.

“He suffers from asthma and allergies,” she continued.

At least two parents have filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District over its vaccine demand.

In an interview with NBC 4 News, attorney Jennifer Kennedy discussed the two claims against LAUSD over the vaccine mandate and criticized the impact it has had on schools.

“These hideous contests and exhibitions of treatment, candies and gifts and favors, raffles and cash rewards encouraging the children to get vaccinated,” Kennedy stated.

“Here’s the issue: in California, children are unable to consent to vaccination.”

“The LAUSD does not have the authority to add a vaccination shot to the California school timetable,” she stated.

“You couldn’t do it in a po-dunk school system, and you can’t do it now.” This is a condensed version of the information.