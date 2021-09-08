Her parents, grandmother, and a vulnerable woman were all robbed of £325,000 by a thief.

A burglar confesses to stealing £325,000 from her own parents, grandmother, and a woman she looked after.

Clare Roughley abused her family’s trust and the confidence of a vulnerable victim she was hired to watch after by taking their money over a six-year period.

At a magistrates’ court hearing in August, the 39-year-old, of Newfields, St Helens, admitted to four counts of theft and one count of fraud.

Roughley appeared in court today at Liverpool Crown Court, where her case was deferred until next month.

She has admitted to defrauding her victims of a total of £325,613 in total.

Roughley pled guilty to one count of theft, alleging that between January 1, 2014, and March 31, 2020, she stole £91,437 from her father, Raymond Roughley.

She also admitted to another charge of theft, alleging that she stole £158,735 from her mother, Delwyn Roughley, between the same periods.

Between June 17, 2019 and October 7, 2019, Roughley pleaded guilty to another charge of theft, alleging that she stole £58,221 from her grandmother’s estate, Theresa Leyland.

Between December 10, 2019 and February 23, 2020, she admitted to taking £17,220 from a woman she cared for, Jean Almond, and Mrs Almond’s husband, Geoffrey Almond.

Roughley also admitted to fraud, saying she “dishonestly made false statements” that she was Mrs Almond “and was authorised to set up and use a credit card in that name” on or before March 4, 2020.

Roughley acknowledged to “extremely serious offending,” according to Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

She will be sentenced on October 13, according to the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool.

Roughley was remanded in custody until that date.