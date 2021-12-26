Her fans are awestruck as a first-time buyer transforms a ‘beige’ terrace.

In less than three years, a first-time buyer transformed a ‘beige’ 100-year-old terraced house into the Instagram ideal home.

The Edwardian terrace in West Derby was purchased by Alicia Murphy, a marketing professional, in 2018.

After falling in love with the property, Alicia and her husband put down a 5% deposit on the £130,000 house.

Outside of London, the Liverpool area has been ranked as England’s top buyer market.

The couple noticed the home’s promise because of its period elements, but they realized it needed more ‘color and weirdness’ to feel like their home.

After getting started on the renovation, Alicia decided to start a blog to track her progress, which quickly grew in popularity.

Her Instagram account, @EmeraldTerrace, now has over 34,000 followers and hundreds of thousands of views.

Emerald Terrace devotees have