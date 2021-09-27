Her entire life was spent working for justice and equality in the community.

A woman from Liverpool dedicated her life to the struggle against injustice and the pursuit of equality.

Dorothy Kuya was born in Liverpool in April 1933 and worked tirelessly for issues she believed in throughout her life.

She fought racism and other injustices for many years, not just in Liverpool but across the country. Dorothy, who died in December 2013, set high standards that will be remembered for a long time.

Dorothy worked to establish Slavery Remembrance Day (SRD), which has been held annually in Liverpool since 1999.

A series of Slavery Memorial Lectures is presented each year, with the major presentation on SRD taking place on August 23.

Following her death, they were renamed the Dorothy Kuya Slavery Memorial Lectures in her honor.

Many excellent talks have been presented over the years.

Professor Stephen Small, an expert in Pan-African and Haitian history and linguistics, Akala, a writer, historian, and activist, Zita Holbourne, an award-winning human rights campaigner, community and trade union activist, and Professor Bayyinah Bello, an expert in Pan-African and Haitian history and linguistics, to name a few, have all spoken.

Following a series of debates and protests over the naming of the newly restored Gladstone Hall of Residence in the Greenbank Student Village, the second honor was bestowed. Rather than maintaining the name of the Gladstone family, who benefitted greatly from the slave trade and economy, the hall was named after her.

The city’s Caribbean Centre debuted in 1977 after years of struggle, and Dorothy was one of the people at the forefront of petitioning the city council to get the center up and operating. She later played a key role in the establishment of the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool’s Albert Dock, which opened in 2007.

Dorothy met (and was inspired by) American civil rights hero and musician Paul Robeson as a little child, and had the honor of presenting him with flowers during his tour of the United Kingdom in 1949.

The Community Relations Council (CRC) was founded in Liverpool (one of many around the country) in the mid-1970s as a result of the 1976 Race Relations Act. Dorothy was the inaugural director of Merseyside Community Relations, which ultimately became the CRC.