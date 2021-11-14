Her 11-year-old daughter was allegedly trafficked for cash and drugs by her mother.

For the alleged sex trafficking of her young daughter, a 36-year-old lady in St. Louis County, Minnesota, faces decades in jail.

Daisy Joy Buley, of Ely, Minnesota, is scheduled to appear in court on several sex offense accusations on Monday, according to local news outlet Bring Me The News.

Buley was arrested on Aug. 24, according to a report from the St. Louis County jail, just weeks after her daughter, whose name was not released, came forward with the allegations.

Buley reportedly trafficked the girl, who is now in her late teens, to multiple other males “in exchange for money and drugs,” according to the girl.