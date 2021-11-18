Henry Ruggs, a former Raider, faces jail time after failing an alcohol test while on house arrest.

According to the Associated Press, former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III could face jail time after failing to take an alcohol test while on house arrest following a deadly incident he’s suspected of causing on November 2 by driving drunk at speeds of up to 156 mph.

Ruggs, 22, was summoned to court by Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday for failing to take an alcohol test. Ruggs’ lawyer, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on testing equipment issues.

Ruggs was cautioned by the judge who set his bail at $150,000 that if he didn’t follow the release terms, he would be re-arrested and maybe sent back to jail.

Ruggs’ lawyers told Baucum that shortly after missing one of the breath test calls, Ruggs “self-tested” negative.

Ruggs failed a test at 4:41 p.m., according to a note later displayed in the courtroom. At 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, he completed “a customer initiated remote breath test.”

“We cannot validate Mr. Ruggs’ sobriety at this moment,” the alcohol monitoring agency said.

Ruggs is under home arrest, with electronic monitoring and mandated alcohol tests four times a day. He must answer a phone call or text before blowing into a device that measures his blood alcohol level.

Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent after the incident, according to prosecutors, which is twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette drove into the back of Tina Tintor’s Toyota Rav4, rupturing the fuel tank, according to authorities. He and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were hurt. Tintor and her dog were both killed.

A witness informed his lawyers that firefighters were slow to extinguish flames, according to court documents. The witness has yet to be identified.

Other witnesses said they heard screams and rushed to save Tintor, 23, and her dog, but were turned back by heat, flames, and smoke.

There were no delays in the firefighting response or the attack on the fire, according to a Clark County official.

Ruggs was absent from court on Wednesday, when Baucum turned down his lawyers’ request for a court order to collect fire department records related to the November 2 crash and fire. If they can’t access the records themselves, she said she’ll reconsider.

