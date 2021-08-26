Help these 12 dogs in Liverpool find a new home for International Dog Day.

Today is International Dog Day, and TeamDogs is celebrating by showcasing rescue pups around Merseyside who need your support to find happiness again.

Please remember that the dogs listed below are just a few of the many potentials available to view on the websites of Dog’s Trust Merseyside, RSPCA, and Freshfields Animal Rescue.

All rescue centers across the country are at a higher capacity than usual, as many families decided to give up their four-legged companions once the rules on bringing them out of captivity were removed.

TeamDogs has compiled a list of dogs that would be ideal additions to your household.

Lulu is a sweet poodle that is now available for adoption.

The three-year-old is looking for a mature, pet-free home where he can live with kids over the age of 14.

She requires a home in which she can gain confidence, spend quality time with humans, and, above all, be stroked and fussed over.

She has a lot of energy and will never say no to going for a walk or playing with her friends.

Lulu has been observed to be extremely vocal, particularly when she has been left alone for an extended period of time. As a result, she requires a flexible home with owners who will spend the majority of their time with her.

Anyone thinking about bringing Lulu into their home should research her breed type, especially coat care, and keep in mind that she will need to be toilet trained in her new environment.

“An extremely friendly boy who loves everyone,” Murphy is described.

He greets everyone with a waggy tail when we go for walks.”

It is important to note that the 2-year-old tends to pull on the lead at first as he very excited but quickly calms down.

The Staffordshire bull terrier and Shar Pei cross is not dog reactive and has been walked with other dogs at the kennels or unfamiliar dogs whilst out and about but would benefit from attending training classes to teach him better manners and boundaries.

He is very food motivated so has lots of potential, but he will require a home that will provide him with plenty of exercise and play to.