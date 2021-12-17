Helen Morgan is the new Member of Parliament for North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan is a professional accountant and a Cambridge University graduate with a history degree.

She has been the financial controller for Groscott Developments, a real development company situated in North Shropshire, since September 2015.

In the meantime, she has worked for British Gas as head of margin forecasting, Centrica as head of financial reporting, and KPMG as an audit manager.

Morgan grew up in the rural Midlands and relocated to North Shropshire with her family in 2014 to be closer to her family.

Her family still resides in Harmer Hill, and both her parents and sister also reside in the county.

She began her political career as a parish councillor before running for North Shropshire MP in 2019.

She came in third with 5,643 votes, or 10% of the total votes cast, and was well behind Owen Paterson’s 35,444.

Morgan has made the importance of reducing waiting times for vital services a key message in her by-election campaign, having witnessed the closure of both of North Shropshire’s ambulance stations. When the pandemic hit, she helped set up a Covid response group in her village to ensure vulnerable people got the help they needed.

She is also a strong advocate for farmers and has advocated for increased safety on rural routes.

Meanwhile, she is acutely aware of the problem of climate change, having worked in the energy industry firsthand, and feels that the government must take a proactive approach to mitigate the damage caused by human activities on our planet.

“I have watched with dismay as our government and opposition have drifted further to the extremities of politics,” she stated before, adding that she wanted to be an MP to protect the principles of tolerance, respect, and honesty that are under assault.

In reality, she has sparked debate twice by drawing comparisons between the Conservative Party and Nazi Germany.

In response to a tweet from the Home Secretary concerning asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats, Morgan told Patel to “please shred up your copy of Goebbels’ manual.”

Later, the latter deleted the tweet and apologized for being disrespectful.

