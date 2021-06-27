Helen Flanagan is overcome with emotion as she provides a glimpse of her youngest daughter’s birthday party.

Helen Flanagan celebrated her third birthday by showing followers a glimpse of her youngest daughter’s birthday party.

In an Instagram photo provided by Helen, birthday girl Delilah and her older sister Matilda wore similar birthday cake outfits for the occasion, sharing grins and kisses.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the three-year-old was given a dinosaur-themed party complete with pink dino tails on the seats and a cake to match.

Helen, who stars on Coronation Street, posted photos from the party to her Instagram account.

Helen, her footballer fiance Scott Sinclair, and their daughters were photographed together in a family photo, and she said that their baby boy Charlie, whom they welcomed in March, was napping.

Another photo showed a sobbing Delilah, who was overpowered by the day’s enthusiasm and was captioned, “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to.”

Helen, 30, from Bury, shared a video of the little girl blowing out the candles on her lovely pink cake on Instagram.

Helen remarked, “It always makes me want to cry when they blow out their candles.”

“No words for how much I love my wonderful gorgeous little child Delilah,” she added.

“Thankyou to my lovely friend Jayde @jandjeventplanning for making her small party so lovely x all social distancing measures were followed throughout Delilahâ€TMs birthday at a covid safe venue,” the soap star said of the party, which was held at Lotties of Belmont in the village of Belmont between Bolton and Blackburn.

One follower remarked, “The dresses are very lovely.”

Another person commented of the siblings, “They legit melt my heart.”

Another person commented, “Love their small clothes, adorable babies.”

Helen gave birth to Delilah at the the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow, where the family lived before Scott joined Preston North End from Scottish club Celtic.

The soap star left the famous Corrie cobbles to go on maternity leave with Delilah.

Helen and Scott got engaged during a family trip to Disneyland Paris in May 2018 and they welcomed Delilah the following month.

Her character Rosie left Weatherfield for a new life after managing. Summary ends.