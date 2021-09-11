Helen Flanagan from Corrie makes fans ‘broody’ in PJs created by ex-Liverpool WAG.

Helen Flanagan’s admirers were left ‘broody’ as she appeared in similar pyjamas with her family.

Erin Borini, a former Liverpool WAG, is one of the designers behind the latest mini-me fashion line, which is popular with celebrity parents who wish to match their children’s outfits.

Erin Borini, a Liverpool native who is married to Fabio Borini, founded Bow&Bo with her stylist friend Becky Bowyer in January of this year.

Their collections have already proven to be a tremendous popular with A-list followers, who have shared images of themselves and their children ‘twinning’ in the designs.

Helen Flanagan was photographed with her children Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, and five-month-old baby son Charlie in super-cute matching dalmatian print PJs.

Fans reacted to the image by remarking how much they liked the jammies, while some said it made them feel ‘broody.’

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw joined in the mini-me fad with his kid Reign, and Irish model Vogue Williams uploaded a photo of her two young children, Theodore and Gigi, wearing the brand’s sweatshirts.

Millie Mackintosh, Amy Jackson, Frankie Bridge, and Rochelle Humes are just a few of the celebrities that have posed in similar Bow&Bo PJs and loungewear at home.

“We’re so delighted when people post and say how much they adore what we’ve created,” Erin said of the brand’s success.

“Those moments are incredible, especially because we’ve never paid an influencer; people really appreciate the product and the brand enough to want to post about it, which is thrilling for us.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to have an incredible network of supportive friends and contacts in the fashion and football worlds.”

Erin and Becky, who resides in Wilmslow, Cheshire, met a decade ago on a TV campaign for a swimsuit brand and have remained friends ever since, crossing paths on shoots for new season looks every year.

Erin married former Reds striker Fabio in a beautiful fairytale marriage in Tuscany in the summer of 2015, and the couple went to Newcastle and then Milan once he was traded.

Despite this, the two buddies remained in contact and. “The summary has come to an end.”