Heinz introduces Terry’s Chocolate Orange mayonnaise just in time for the holidays.

Many British households have Heinz mayonnaise, but the food company has now taken the condiment to the next level.

Heinz is releasing a Terry’s Chocolate Orange mayonnaise just in time for the holidays, billed as “the absolute ultimate in Yuletide combinations.”

Heinz has revealed that two of “the nation’s Christmas feasting must-haves” have teamed together for a “world’s first.”

The global brand sent out the following tweet: “Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mayo from Heinz [Seriously] Good is now available! Would you give it a shot?” The one-of-a-kind dish, which combines sweet and savory flavors, was produced in the run-up to Christmas in a cooperation that few of us could have predicted.

It’s created with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise, melted velvety Terry’s Chocolate Orange segments, Crème Patissière, and a dash of Terry’s Chocolate Orange’s trademark real orange oil.

Because there are only 200 jars available, everyone interested in trying the spread must enter a competition.

From December 1 through December 13, you can enter the competition.

Click here to enter for a chance to win one of these incredibly limited-edition jars of Heinz [Seriously] Good Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mayo.