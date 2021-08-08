Heidi Range, a sugarbabe, has had her second child.

Heidi Range, a former Sugarbabe, and her husband Alex Partakis have welcomed their second child.

On August 5, the 37-year-old from Walton, Liverpool gave birth to a baby girl called Athena, whom she announced on Instagram earlier this evening.

The new mother shared three wonderful images of the child with the emotional update. The first was a small girl snuggled in her blanket, while the second was dressed in a pink baby grow.

Finally, Heidi sent a photo of herself cuddling with her newest family member.

She captioned the Instagram image, which she shared with her 62.9K followers, “She’s here!!!” [emoji of a heart]

“It is with great pleasure that we introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Partakis, Athena Veronica

“I was born at 9.05 p.m. on August 5th, 2021, weighing 6lb 1oz of pure love X”

More than 7,000 people liked the sweet photographs of mum and baby in less than an hour after they were posted on the singer’s Instagram.

Hundreds of people have congratulated the new parents.

“Huge congratulations, she’s so beautiful and what a gorgeous name,” Gabyroslin said.

“Huge huge congrats to u and alex!!!” said andygoldstien05.

“Congratulations, sweetheart! Xx” Charlenewhite went on to say.

Heidi and her 41-year-old husband Alex have a three-year-old daughter named Aurelia.

After posting a sweet video announcing the now big sister they were expecting another little girl, the couple announced they were expecting a newborn girl last month.

Aurelia impulsively patted her mother’s tummy in the video as her father told her, “You’re going to be a big sister very soon.”

‘This summer, you’re going to be a big sister. Isn’t that thrilling?’ ‘Yeah!’ said Aurelia in response to Alex’s question.