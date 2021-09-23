Heidi Crowter is looking for a victory in the abortion legislation lawsuit involving Down’s syndrome.

A woman with Down’s syndrome will learn whether her High Court challenge to the government’s legislation allowing abortion of Down’s syndrome babies up until birth was successful.

Heidi Crowter, 26, of Coventry, is one of three claimants who sued the Department of Health and Social Care in the goal of having a portion of the Abortion Act removed that they say is a “instance of inequality.”

Abortion is prohibited for a period of 24 weeks in England, Wales, and Scotland.

However, if there is a “substantial chance that the child, if born, would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be gravely handicapped,” such as Down’s syndrome, terminations can be allowed up until birth.

Lawyers for the claimants contended that the rule is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, and so unlawfully discriminatory, during a two-day hearing in July.

The case will be decided by Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Lieven at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday.

A rally in support of the claimants was organized outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the July hearing, with dozens of individuals holding banners and signs reading “Don’t screen us out” and “Love doesn’t count chromosomes,” among other things.

Ms Crowter told the PA news agency outside court at the time, “I am someone who has Down’s syndrome, and I find it highly disrespectful that a law doesn’t respect my life, and I won’t stand for it.” I want to challenge people’s perceptions of Down’s syndrome and change the law.

“I want them to look at me and say, ‘This is just a regular person,’” she says. That is exactly what this is all about. It’s about letting folks know that we’re simply ordinary people with feelings.”

Maire Lea-Wilson, a 33-year-old accountant and mother of two from west London, is also launching the lawsuit on behalf of her son Aidan, who has Down’s syndrome.

“I was 34 weeks pregnant when Aidan was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, and I was asked three times if I wanted to abort the pregnancy, based on a lot of medically biased information and my own grief,” she added. I was asked the last time.” “The summary comes to an end.”