Hedge Fund Manager Must Return $3.5 Million Stag’s Head Among Stolen Antiquities, Prosecutor Says.

To escape criminal prosecution, billionaire Michael Steinhardt agreed to hand over $70 million in antiques illegally trafficked out of 11 nations.

In a statement released Monday, New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the hedge fund manager and co-founder of Birthright Israel had “no geographic or moral borders” when obtaining stolen antiques from Egypt, Greece, and Israel.

A stag’s head that was formerly used as a ceremonial cup to pour out liquids as an offering to a deity is one of the things Steinhardt returned. It was built around 400 B.C. It is worth $3.5 million, according to Vance.

Prosecutors told the Associated Press that many of Steinhardt’s antiquities were removed from their countries during “days of war or civil disturbance,” according to the report. The stag head was said to have been looted in Milas, Turkey.

The sellers who sold the antiques to Steinhardt, however, “made specific claims as to the dealers’ lawful title to the goods, and to their supposed provenance,” according to Steinhardt’s attorneys Andrew Levander and Theodore Wells Jr.

Steinhardt said he was “pleased” there would be no charges and that “things wrongfully taken by others will be returned to their native nations” in a statement posted by his counsel.

"For decades, Michael Steinhardt exhibited a voracious appetite for plundering antiquities without regard for the legality of his conduct, the validity of the pieces he bought and sold, or the grave cultural damage he wreaked around the world," Vance said in a statement. "As reflected in the extensive underworld of antiquities smugglers, crime lords, money launderers, and tomb raiders he relied on to extend his collection, his search of 'fresh' items to exhibit and sell had no geographic or moral boundaries." According to prosecutors, in May 2017, while complaining to an investigator about a subpoena requesting documentation for an antiquity, Steinhardt pointed to a small chest from Greece and said, "Have you seen this? It hasn't been traced back to its source. I buy a piece if I like it when I see it." Steinhardt started the hedge fund Steinhardt Partners in 1967 and liquidated it in 1995, when he was 81 years old.