Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Warnings Across Scotland, Affecting Transport

The Met Office has issued a warning of potential flooding as heavy rain is set to batter parts of Scotland over the next two days. A yellow weather alert for rain has been put in place from 6pm on Wednesday, lasting until midnight on Friday, with the warning covering areas to the north of Stirling, including much of the east coast northward to Moray.

According to the Met Office, the heavy rainfall could cause flooding in some areas, with a small risk of danger to life due to fast-flowing waters. The public has been advised to stay alert, as floodwaters may disrupt local communities, potentially cutting them off from the rest of the region. There is also a risk of power outages as a result of the severe weather conditions.

In response to the threat of flooding, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood warning for the Churchill Barriers in the Orkney Isles, along with six other flood alerts across parts of northeast and central Scotland. The ongoing rainfall has already led to disruptions in transport services, with ScotRail implementing speed restrictions on the Perth to Inverness route from 6pm on Wednesday through to 9.30am on Saturday, and similarly on the Aberdeen to Inverness line from Thursday to Friday.

Ferry services have also been significantly impacted, with CalMac cancelling all its Oban-Coll-Tiree services on Thursday. In addition, some of its other services are expected to face delays or cancellations without prior notice due to the ongoing adverse weather.

Drivers are being urged to exercise caution as flood risks remain high across affected regions. While the rain is expected to ease by Friday, the potential for further disruption is expected, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.