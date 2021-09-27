Heavy rain is expected, with the UK feeling “much cooler,” according to the Met Office.

This week will be “much cooler” in several regions of the UK, according to the Met Office.

It comes after a week of record-breaking temperatures, with highs of 22°C in Liverpool and 25°C in the South East.

However, the weather will change today, with the Met Office expecting the start of autumnal weather this week.

“On Monday, there will be some sunlight sprinkled about, but we could get heavier showers,” said Nicky Maxey of the Met Office.

“Hail and thunder are also a threat in the North and West, so Monday ushers in an autumnal-style weather pattern.”

Heavy rain and high winds will dissipate swiftly across the North West by mid-morning, leaving sunlight and blustery showers, some of which may be heavy, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures in Liverpool will reach 16 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 12 degrees.

“It will feel ‘significantly cooler’ than it has previously, especially in any showers and while exposed to the wind,” the Met Office noted.

Tomorrow’s weather won’t be much better, as the day will begin gloomy, but showers will develop throughout the day, and it will continue breezy.

Rain will become more persistent at times, especially around midday and into the evening.